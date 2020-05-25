1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker Ishmael Addo is proud of his legacy he has left behind in the Ghana Premier League.

The mercurial striker during his prime on the local scene scored goals for fun and holds the enviable record a the player with the most goals in a single season.

Ishmael Addo affectionately called 'Enfant terrible' during his prime cored 22 goals in the Ghana Premier League, a feat which has not been repeated ever since.

His goal scoring prowess helped the phobians to win all before them that season and also won the golden boot.

“It makes me feel special because the league was there before I was born and then there has been some records that were set before I came along. So having the opportunity to have a record of my own in the Ghana League, that’s something I will always be proud of,” he told Tv3.

Ishmael Addo was won a lot of trophies during his stint with Hearts of Oak and was one of the revered and fearsome strikers on the local scene.

He won multiple league titles with Hearts of Oak, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

Regrettably upon all his exploits locally, the Ghanaian striker was unable to do same during his travels abroad.

With his talents and exploits locally, a lot was expected of him during his sojourn abroad but he was only a local champion but Addo is proud of his stint with Hearts.

"I will probably use one word. That is to say I was fulfilled. I gave my best and my all to them (Hearts) when I was with them so I think my job was done and I did a good job with them,” added the ex-Ghana international who now resides in the United States.