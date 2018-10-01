3 hours ago

Songstress, Wendy Shay, has revealed that she is a devoted Christian who has given her life to worshiping Jesus Christ three years ago.

According to her, famous people including musicians need spiritual backing, and that was one of the main reasons she chose to surrender her life to Jesus Christ.

“From my childhood days I knew about Jesus Christ but I don’t have a personal relationship with Him. When I moved to Germany, it got to a point I lost the vibes with God because there you get comfortable with everything. Because you have access to everything, you may think that is all the world. However, when I came to Ghana I saw life differently. Bullet my manager took me to church,” she said on UTV.

“The work we are doing we need spiritual backing. Through that Bullet introduced me to Christ because he says that he uses…It is three years ago that I really accepted Jesus Christ as my personal Saviour but for it to show I needed time. I have gone through that spiritual awakening and understanding the world now,” she added.

Wendy’s revelation of her repentance and giving her life to Jesus Christ has come at the same time socialite Moesha Boduong has been making the headlines for surrendering her life to God.

Moesha was recently captured in different videos preaching the word of God and confessing to an attempt to commit suicide for reasons she is yet to explain.

On her part, Wendy Shay says the spirit of God has grown within her and she could also hear the voice of God, a reason she removed all her piercings on her body.