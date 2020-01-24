3 hours ago

Coach of Legon Cities Fc, Goran Barjaktarevic says that he has a full house going into the clash with Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium in their match day 6 clash.

He says that he goes into every match in search of a win and the game against the hunters is no different and its unfortunate they have no win yet but believes they are getting closer to the first victory.

"Everyone is fit,everyone is 100% ready for tomorrow. Good news, is that Fatau Dauda is back from his hamstring and available for selection tomorrow."

"I am always thinking about win. I go into games to win. Sometimes, it's just unfortunate that the win don't come but we will get there soon. We will keep fighting."he said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

According to the Legon Cities coach he is the type of coaches who confront coaches on the pitch as it sends a bad signal to the players to also do same and instead prefers to have a one on one chat with the referees.

" If I want to say something about the referees, I'll go directly to him after the game. But, I won't confront any referee on the pitch other than that, my players will do same and end up getting booked.

"We are working to accelerate our game from the second third (midfield). We are really working on that. It's about how fast we play and how good we run into spaces. We will work hard to achieve that."

"Yes, our opponents tomorrow, are a very strong side, they move the ball quicker and good tactically. They are topping the Ghana league standings. My boys are prepared and will give them a good game tomorrow."he added.