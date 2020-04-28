1 hour ago

Sensational artiste, Kidi, says going to church has become quite difficult for him due to his performance schedules.

It is usually believed by many people that artistes who do secular music have no time for the gospel and church and Kidi is no exception to that mentality.

He was asked in an interview on Radio Central, if he was a Christian and how often he went to church, and he had this to say;

“Oh yeah I’m a Christian and I do go to church. But I don’t always get the chance to attend church service frequently because of my routine performance schedules. As a musician, I travel a lot to perform at different events in different parts of the country and some of these shows are often staged during the weekends.

“Sometimes I play a show in the midnight and by the time the show ends it will already be daybreak and when you return home it might be midday or in the evening. This makes it practically impossible to attend church service as frequently as I wish but when my schedule permits, I do go to church” he replied.