12 hours ago

Yvonne Martey, a project management executive at PrimeReach, has shared how an infection she contracted from kissing led her to stop the practice entirely.

She revealed that she used to enjoy kissing until she was diagnosed with tonsillitis, an infection that caused her severe pain and required extensive treatment before she recovered.

Due to her experience, Yvonne advises women to be cautious about how frequently they kiss others, as there are risks involved.

In an interview with GhOne TV, Yvonne explained that she has completely stopped kissing to protect her health.

"I am not a fan of kissing, and I never have been because my exes think I am rude. I have good kissing lips, but I got something I wasn't supposed to get, which is tonsillitis. Thanks to God, I have recovered.

"It was so painful; I went through hell. It got to a point where I was given the option to remove my tonsils. So, I just try my best to stay away from all forms of kissing," she said.