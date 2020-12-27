2 hours ago

Query: My husband had casually told me about his ex girlfriends and I forgot about them over time but recently at a party, some of his friends got heavily drunk and started teasing him with their names. I casually overlooked it but now it has become a pattern on our WhatsApp group too. They keep teasing him and I will be honest I don’t like it one bit! How do I handle this situation?

Answer by Dr Rachna K Singh: Hi. Thanks for writing to us.

Relationships are an important aspect of our lives. They can make you feel happier, more confident, and positive about life. However, relationships also take effort to maintain and grow. It is great that your partner's previous relationships don't bring out jealousy or insecurities in you. This shows maturity and trust in the relationship. But it is also understandable that you do not like your partner constantly being teased by his exes' names. It is possible that your friends don't realize that their jokes are bothering you.

Voicing your unease could make them realize this and stop the jokes. If you feel that you are not comfortable addressing them or that they may still not understand, have a conversation with your husband about the same. As your partner, he may understand your situation better and help you take a stand. Often our casual demeanour towards a situation can be taken as approval. Hence, showing your discomfort about the jokes could help. You should also keep in mind that his friends' jokes do not reflect your husband's feelings. Hence, don't let them affect your relationship with your husband.

Hope this helps. Feel free to book a session with us. Stay home and stay safe.

Dr. Rachna Khanna Singh is the HOD - Holistic Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon. A Relationship, Lifestyle & Stress Management Expert, Director - The Mind & Wellness Clinic, New Delhi and Director - Ngo Servesamman.

Want expert advice for your relationship? Send us a mail at [email protected]

Source: indiatimes.com