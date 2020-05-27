2 hours ago

Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku has batted away rumours that he is at loggerheads with his predecessors Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman is said to have climbed unto the GFA hot seat with the blessings of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi is believed to have anointed Okraku as his heir apparent by convincing delegates to vote for him instead of his former vice president George Afriyie who he has bad blood with.

But since taking over, Kurt Okraku is believed to have seemingly maligned his 'god father' Kwesi Nyantakyi this the GFA President has dispelled saying he has a very cordial relationship with his predecessor.

Kurt has brushed aside rumours that he has a fractious relationship with the former the embattled GFA boss.

''I have never had a bad relationship with former president [Kwesi] Nyantakyi in fact from Nana Sam Brew Butler when Nana was the FA chairman, I was a practising journalist,'' Okraku told Starrfmonline.

''I have got a relationship with , Alhaji Lepowura MND Jawula, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Kofi Amoah and I have never had a bad relationship with the leaders of this Association and I feel good about this.

''I hope that when I exit, whoever takes over will also have a good relationship with me.''