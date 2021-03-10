2 hours ago

Bernard Allotey, the former Central Region Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has declared his new found love for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said that while he will never support the New Patriotic Party, he can not also deny the fact that the president has brought a new aura of leadership to the presidency that has made him fall in love with him.

He added that if the NDC says it has suspended him, then it makes sense that he has also “dismissed” himself from the party.

“I no longer belong to the NDC. I’m not an NPP member, I will never be an NPP member but the fact is that I have also dismissed myself (from the NDC)… what is happening in this country, there’s a vast change in this system. I’m seeing a new type of leadership… and we are seeing this country, when you take out Kwame Nkrumah, for me, I’m saying I’m seeing a new leadership – a leadership that has been blackmailed but they are doing better now,” he said.

He stated that he now only supports Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs was speaking on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrooko program on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and monitored by GhanaWeb.

Source: Ghanaweb