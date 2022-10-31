4 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, has said he has always had the notion that President Akufo-Addo is empty ever since he, Asiedu Nketia, was a member of parliament.

According to him, due to Akufo-Addo's arrogance, he failed to learn from former President John Dramani Mahama's address which had solutions and proposals.

In a Facebook post, he indicated that President Akufo-Addo's address on Ghana's economy on October 30 was "nothing beyond the smoke".

"I have always insisted that President Nana Akufo-Addo is empty. I formed this opinion many years ago as an NDC Parliamentarian. He was representing the NPP in Parliament. Listen critically to him, and you will know he is full of smoke. Nothing beyond the smoke.

"President Mahama set the right tone in his brilliant address with solutions and proposals at the UPSA for Akufo-Addo to learn from. But arrogance and lack of capacity deprived him of the opportunity to drink from his predecessor's fountain of wisdom," he said.

He urged Ghanaians to join the NDC to vote against the NPP in 2024.

"But there's hope! We have elections 2024 to win to rescue Ghana from this incompetent and clueless NPP government that is determined to use foul means, including violence, to steal the outcome of the elections," he stated on Facebook.