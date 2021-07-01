2 hours ago

Mr. Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister has disclosed that the cancellation of the Ghana’s power agreement with GPGC Limited which has led to the birth of a $170 million judgment debt did not occur under his watch.

The decision from Cabinet was to restructure our power sector which was bridled with a lot of poorly agreed contracts which were going to put the country into further financial problems.

For the said plant , GPGC Ltd who were expected to provide emergency power for four years sort to use a Used Plant which was due for decommissioning in Italy to Ghana as against the Energy Commissions regulations.

The said company as at the time of the renegotiation didn’t even have a site to operate, he said.

Mr. Agyarko is credited for successfully stabilizing the powers supply and distribution networks in this country, having him end the perineal “ DUMSOR” this country was facing.

Mr. Agyarko is unhappy and surprised that his name has been linked with the abrogation of the deal despite not having powers to do so at the time.

Speaking in at Ekosiisem interview, Boakye Agyarko explained that at the time of the cancellation of the deal, he was no longer serving as Energy Minister.

Mr. Agyarko in disappointment and displeasure revealed how a representative of GPGC tried to get him change a cabinet decision which he didn’t succumb to.

Mr. Agyarko presented documents to buttress his point and clear his name of such unfounded allegations.

Mr. Agyarko ended his interview with Asempa Fm by stating that he stands to gain nothing on this deal, for 25 years working experience with the New York Bank, NEVER did he encounter an Audit Violation. He’s worked with Integrity.