23 minutes ago

Dr Cadman Mills has dismissed claims that the family of the late President John Atta Mills have a frosty relationship with former President John Mahama.

According to the economist, he enjoyed a personal and warm relationship with Mr Mahama while he served as Vice President to his brother.

There have been persistent speculations that the Atta Mills family has had a tensed relationship with the former President following the passing of their kinsman and his elevation to the Presidency.

But speaking to Accra-based Hot FM, Dr Atta Mills said the family has nothing against the NDC flagbearer.

"Mahama and I enjoyed a great relationship, we even had pet names for ourselves. He called me ‘brother 1 and I called him same’. We worked together very well because of the role I played under my brother on the economic front,” he said.

He added: “I think when Mahama became President he obviously got busier and I also had engagement abroad so I got busy as well, but our relationship has been warm. Claims that the family has a somewhat bad relationship with the former President are not true and must be disregard. My brother’s son Sam Atta Mills has an excellent relationship with Mr Mahama as well”.

Dr. Mills was special advisor on economic affairs to the NDC government led by the late President John Mills who passed in December 2012.

He has worked with the world bank in different capacities over the years.