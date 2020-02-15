10 minutes ago

Ghana's Alfred Duncan is set to make his debut for Fiorentina against Sampdoria on Sunday.

The 26-years-old has not been in action since his move from from Sassuolo to Fiorentina on deadline day of the winter transfer window in a deal that is expected to be made permanent in the summer transfer window.

In his first interaction with the Italian media on Thursday morning, Alfred Duncan described his switch to Florence as a dream move while citing that he has been dreaming of playing for Fiorentina for the past four years.

The team came on the field in the first weekly training session in view of the match against Sampdoria and Duncan has joined his colleagues at training in preparation for the clash.

Happy to have arrived" Alfred Duncan, the new Fiorentina midfielder, also spoke of his expectation of the agreement between the Viola and Sassuolo for his transfer: "From the first day I heard that Fiorentina wanted me, I was very happy. four or five years since I was playing nearby "