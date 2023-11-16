4 hours ago

Evangelist Patricia Oduro, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has refuted claims that she has been battling stroke for a while now.

A few days ago, there were several reports that the Heavenway Church founder had been struck with stroke and is completely bedridden.

However, in a TikTok live video, Agradaa has angrily lashed out at individuals parading such an assertion, adding, that she will not allow anyone make evil pronouncements on her life.

She admitted that although she had been ill for a while, she has steadily improved and is waiting for a complete recovery to offer a full testimony to God.

Nana Agradaa said she had been in coma for a period of seven days, adding that only her close allies could testify to the gravity of her plight.

“My mouth isn’t drooping, neither I’m I unable to walk or being wrapped in pampers," she said. "I don’t have stroke. The Bible says that as Christians, we must not allow the devil to make some pronouncements in our lives. Everyone can be ill but let’s not be projecting bad illnesses on people. I reject it in the mighty name of Jesus. Back to the sender! I am a warrior and I am a warrior for Christ."

She continued: “I won’t deny that I haven’t been ill. I have been in coma and been under oxygen for seven days. Nobody has been able to survive that miracle but God has been able to deliver me. Seven days in coma is no joke. Those close to me know what I had faced. Go to the UGMC hospital they will give you, my records. If I have been off for a while, taking care of my life, it doesn’t mean that I am battling this sort of sickness.

"I won’t deny that I have been ill, but I am not battling stroke. I have been ill and I decided to recover and come out with a testimony but I have been compelled to address these issues. But God has saved me and he will not allow anyone to destroy me. Regardless of who you are, I won’t allow anyone to say such things about me,” she established.

Watch the video below: