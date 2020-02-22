3 hours ago

Ghana and Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan was on the score sheet for the first time since joining La Viola from Sassuolo in January.

The midfielder scored in the 3-1 triumph over SPAL in their last game of the 2019/2020 Italian Serie A season which ended over the weekend.

Duncan opened the scores for La Viola in the 30th minute before two further goals from Fiorentina and a consolation from SPAL gave all three points to Fiorentina.

Speaking at the end of the match against SPAL the player could not hide his joy as he says he has been waiting for the goal for months now.

"It was important to close in the best way possible a season that has traits has been difficult. We took three fundamental points because closing on the left is a very important goal to start again next year"

"I've been looking for him for a while, a personal satisfaction that makes me very happy. I hope to start at the latest next year, scoring "he added.