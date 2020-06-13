20 hours ago

A founding member of the Ruling New Patriotic Party Richard Kwame Appiah has expressed concerns over being ‘neglected’ by the party since its formation in 1992.

According to him, less than fifty (50) members came together to form the New Patriotic Party and each was honoured with a certificate of membership.

A certificate sited by Agoo news with the NPP letterhead reads “CERTIFICATE OF MEMBERSHIP: this is to certify that Richard Kwame Appiah having met the prescribed conditions has been duly recognized as a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Signed by (the national chairman and General Secretary), Dated 28th July 1992”

Speaking in an interview with Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM, Mr Kwame Appiah who turned 88 on June 9 said; “after 11yrs of retirement I have been neglected, except Dan Botwe and his wife and also the Member of Mpraeso Constituency Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong who remember me every year. ‘’

He Mentioned “Appiah Minkah, Owusu Motors, Boakye Mattress” as some of the other members saying “Dan Botwe has the full list”.

Narrating his ordeal to Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor, he recounted the challenges these founding members went through under the NDC leadership when the NPP lost its first and second elections.

“NDC government collapsed most of our jobs urging the citizen to avoid our goods. My name wasn’t mentioned but I was heavily affected due to the role I played in NPP,” he stated.

He, therefore, appealed to leaders of the Elephant family to remember his service rendered during the difficult times and show some appreciation.

The former Okwahu United chairman was celebrated at Agoo FM’s studio on the Morning show hosted by Obaahemaa Yaa Mirekua Friday for his immense contribution towards to football club.

Other personalities who joined the programme to wish him well were Highlife Musician Nana Kwame Ampadu, Former Black Stars Players C K Akonor (current black stars coach) and Tony Yeboah who once played Okwahu United and Lawyer Joyce Opoku Boateng, a human rights Lawyer and Aspirants of the NPP Primaries at Nkawkaw Constituency.