2 hours ago

Embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has spoken about how invested he has been in the management of Ghana’s economy citing the exertions that he has been going through.

In an interview posted on Joy FM’s social media handles, the Minister is heard stressing that the managers of the economy understood the task at hand.

He stressed that they were dealing with incessant challenges and taking cognizance of the available resources.

"Just to assure you that you have a finance minister who has gone through all the pains and aches and nobody can really come and say we don’t understand what we are doing.

“The question is what resources do we have and how we are going to deploy them in the nation that we have in very difficult circumstances but being very confident that the nation is purposed for greatness and we are blessed to have the opportunity to lead where we are going,” Ofori-Atta added.

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana,” he told the gathering believed to be a group of investors but the time of the meeting is, however, unknown.

Calls for Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen to be axed

A group of NPP MPs, numbering over 80, on October 25 held a press conference demanding the removal of the Finance Minister and Minister of State at the Ministry, Charles Adu Biahen, over management of the economy and hard times that citizens were facing.

President Akufo-Addo intervened and got a concession on two grounds, that the Ofori-Atta be allowed to conclude initial talks with the International Monetary Fund and present the 2022 budget and see to the passage of its appropriation.

The president has also addressed the nation on the economic challenges and how the government intends to tackle them.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has recently stated that the view advanced by the Ken Must Go MPs is now the Majority position.

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus is pushing a vote of censure t remove Ofori Atta from office.