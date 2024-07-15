42 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears to have sparked a fresh controversy by declaring his administration has outpaced the combined road infrastructure achievements of the Mills/Mahama era.

Speaking at the sod-cutting event for the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road dualization on July 15, 2024, Mr Akufo-Addo emphasized the scale of progress under his leadership.

“We have completed 12,830 kilometers of roads since 2017, a stark contrast to the 4,636 kilometers achieved from 2009 to 2016,” President Akufo-Addo stated, highlighting the extensive roadworks including asphalt overlays, new constructions, bridges, and ongoing interchange projects.

“The progress made sets a high standard and serves as a blueprint for what can be achieved with dedication and strategic planning. Successive governments must ensure sustained investment in infrastructure to address the road deficit and meet the evolving needs of our rapidly growing population,” the President remarked.

According to the government some 2,079 kilometres of roads have been completed, including major upgrades and enhancements. President Akufo-Addo highlighted specific projects such as the construction of the Suame Interchange and the upgrading of local roads in Kumasi, which have significantly improved connectivity and transportation in the region.

The President detailed the various types of roadworks undertaken in the Ashanti Region, which include asphalt overlays, new constructions, graveling/re-graveling, reconstructions, rehabilitations, and the construction of two bridges at Susanso-Anloga and Kokoso-Bohyen. A third bridge on the Nwabi River at Atafoa is substantially completed, further enhancing connectivity in the region.

Specific road projects completed in the Ashanti Region include the upgrading of 100 kilometres of local roads in Kumasi, the upgrading of the Lake Road into a dual carriageway from the Coca Cola Bottling Plant to Dompoase, and the upgrading of 56 kilometres of selected feeder roads in Nyinahin and surrounding areas. These projects have significantly improved transportation and connectivity for residents and businesses alike.

President Akufo-Addo also highlighted ongoing projects, such as the construction of the Suame Interchange, which is the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region. The project is progressing steadily, with the three overpasses on the Offinso Road at Anomagye, Magazine Road, and Abusuakuruwa already forty percent complete. Works on the main interchange have also started with the relocation of utilities around the area, and the project is expected to be completed in 2025.

In his concluding remarks, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of continued investment in road infrastructure to address the country’s road deficit and meet the evolving needs of the population. He urged future governments to maintain the momentum and build on the foundations laid by his administration.

“The progress made sets a high standard and serves as a blueprint for what can be achieved with dedication and strategic planning. Successive governments must ensure sustained investment in infrastructure to address the road deficit and meet the evolving needs of our rapidly growing population,” the President remarked.