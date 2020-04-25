20 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway says there have been several times he has considered quitting football altogether due to extreme hardship.

He says playing for his first club, he was not receiving any salary or winning bonus and had to walk long distances to training and considered quitting football.

According to the midfielder for three years he was not on any form of salary and and feeding was even a problem.

"I have contemplated quitting football several times. There were periods that I almost gave up. Imagine walking from Ablekuma to Darkuman to train everyday. You don't even have 1 cedi in your pocket to board a car." he told Saddick Adams in an interview.

He says it was a church near his club that saved his career as he went to stay in the mission house and was enjoying from the cooking pot of the mission house.

"The club I was playing, there was no salary, no winning bonus for three years. I just wanted to play and make a mark. At a point, I packed my things to stay in a mission house because it was closer to my club training base. The mission house became my home. When the church folks cook, I get some to eat." he added.