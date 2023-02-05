3 hours ago

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has stated that from a very young age, he has always believed in God, however, he found that he did not connect with the teachings being taught in churches.

According to Majid in an interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he hated churches all his life and still does not like them.

“Since I can remember when I was conscious at age 6, I knew there was God, nobody had to tell me there was God.

“I just didn't understand the teaching being taught in churches and I have hated churches all my life, and in fact, I still don't like church,” he disclosed.

Michel went on to say that he cannot remember the last time he went to church and the only reason he attends church is when he is the one giving a sermon while noting that he does not attend church for the traditional grounds of worship and fellowship.

“I don't remember the last time I went to church. The only reason I am there is because I am the one talking there. If I am not talking, I don't go to church,” he said.