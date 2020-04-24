22 minutes ago

It is incredible what can happen in the space of a year if we consider the example of Iddrisu Baba. If we go back to April 27, 2019, Baba, in his first year in professional football and in the first team of RCD Mallorca, replaced Salva Sevilla in the 88th minute of the match against Málaga CF, which ended in a vermilion victory 0-1 at La Rosaleda on matchday 36 of the Second Division.

Without knowing it, that would be one of the last games that the Ghanaian footballer would have to start from the bench.

Since then, Baba has missed just four games and this season he played as a starter in all 25 appearances he has had in La Liga so far and won a first call-up to the Ghana national team.

Now the Real Mallorca player is enjoying a forced break from soccer due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and has time to reflect.

"I think I have improved if I look at the number of games I have played," he says in an interview with Play Red. "I think that says a lot. Comparing this season with last season, this has been excellent. If I want to be a part of this team all the time, I have to do more than I am doing now. Every season there are new talents, so you should be there as the competition progresses. ” he told RCD Magazine.

"I would like to thank Vicente Moreno enormously for the credibility and confidence he has given me, but I think there is still room for improvement. It really is my first season and I am still trying to get used to everything. I think there is still room for improvement, so I would like to thank you. As for the rest, I have to try harder if I want to maintain or go beyond the level of confidence that has given me. " he added.