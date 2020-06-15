2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing has disclosed that she is no more on DaveJoy Record Label.

According to her, leaving her former husband’s record label has affected her interaction with her fans on social media.

Joyce Blessing said she has lost all her social media handles to her former label.

The ‘Unbreakable’ hit singer noted that she is finding ways of engaging her fans and followers to get them abreast of her activities online.

”I currently do not have my social media details but I am finding possible ways and means to engage my fans. I have left Dave Joy record label now and it has affected my social media platforms. No matter what, it shouldn’t affect my communication to my fans across the world. I still have to engage them. To take the new path is very difficult but everything starts from one.

”I have restrained myself very well. At the moment, my new video ‘Y’endanase’ was uploaded on a new YouTube page. If I have to start all my pages all over again, I have to. For Facebook and Instagram, they(my fans) should give me some time, maybe up to next week if there comes the need to create new accounts, I will let my fans know but for now, they can subscribe to my new YouTube page by name ‘Joy Blessing Unbreakable’. That is the most important thing to me now.” she said on the ‘Best Entertainment Show’ last Wednesday hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo.

Joyce Blessing has been one of the vibrant gospel singers in the country in recent times. She broke into the music scene five years ago with her first single Unbreakable.

Background

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing has spoken for the first time after her divorce reports went viral on social media.

The former Zylofon signee and her husband, Dave have decided to end their 10years marriage.

Reports say the ‘Unbreakable’ hit singer was denied access to her three children by her sister-in-law and her husband.

Speaking on Okay FM, Joyce Blessing said her team will release a statement to clarify the issues, and she would not like to comment on it until then.

On the issue of divorce, the ‘I Swerve You’ hitmaker disclosed that her lawyers are handling the case so she would not want to be misquoted by anyone before official statements are issued.

She admitted on the show that sometimes an individual goes through lots of sufferings that they are unable to comprehend why they are going through that.