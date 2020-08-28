3 hours ago

Kotoko captain Felix Annan has disclosed that he has no issues with Kotoko's current no. 1 goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

Felix Annan was a national team goalkeeper and was part of Ghana's Afcon 2021 qualifying team that played against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe although he never played a single game but was part of the squad.

Somewhere in January this year, the Kotoko no 1 and captain decided to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Francisca Yeboah and it appears that spelled his doom in the Kotoko goal post as he eventually lost his place to then second choice Kwame Baah.

According to Annan he told Kwame Baah not to change towards him but to keep the same relationship they had before he was made the no.1 goalkeeper.

He further added in an interview with Nhyira FM that he has no problem with Kwame Baah since he did not select himself as the no. 1.

“Kwame Baah doesn’t play himself, he is also a player. One thing I told him was that, I am not going to change, I will keep on being the Felix I am so don’t also change because the coach has given you the nod,” he told Nhyira FM.

“The respect we started with and the respect we have for each other, let’s try and keep that because you and I are players so don’t let this change your attitude or anything towards me if I have a problem, it’s between me and the coach and I don’t have a problem with you because it’s not you that select yourself to be in the post for matchdays so don’t let that change the relationship we’ve had all along, let’s keep that respect and forget about the competition”

“Even if there’s a problem between me and the coach, let’s solve it ourselves and don’t involve yourself in it,” he ended.

Kwame Baah kept post from match day four until the league was suspended in March.