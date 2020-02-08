1 hour ago

Ghanaian attacker Kwabena Owusu moved to Azerbaijani side Qarabag during the winter transfer window from Cordorba.

But the move was not smooth sailing as he left amidst a lot of acrimony between both parties.

The attacker literally went on strike to force the move as at some point he boycotted training in order to force through the move.

It left a sour taste in the mouth of Cordoba who have since been hurling abuse at the Ghanaian attacker but he says he has no issues with the second tier side.

Kwabena Owusu made his Qarabag debut against Neftchi in the Azerbaijani league in a match which ended in a goalless draw.

“I don’t have any problem with Cordoba. I think it is not needed to say something now. Now I don’t have anything to say about that issue”.

When asked about the ambiance in the stadium, he admitted that the fans in Spain had more supporters but also added that the football played is the same.

“Yeah I think the Segunda B, we have a lot of supporters. It is the same. In Spain we have more supporters. Here I think we play the same football” He concluded.