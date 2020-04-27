1 hour ago

Ghana's striker Asamoah Gyan (R) celebrates with midfielder Andre Ayew after scoring a penalty kick the Group D first round 2010 World Cup football match Serbia vs Ghana on June 13, 2010 at Loftus Verfeld stadium in Tshwane/Pretoria. Ghana defeated Serbia 1-0. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE - AFP PHOTO / HOANG DINH NAM (Photo credit should read HOANG DINH NAM/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan insist he has no qualms with his successor Andre Ayew as is being speculated.

The pair have often been seen as having a fractious relationship but Gyan has dismissed that saying he has no problem with his Black Stars teammate.

Prior to the 2019 AFCON, Gyan who was the substantive captain was stripped off his captain's armband for his deputy Andre Ayew.

It generated a lot of heat as he recused himself from the team and had to be persuaded by the head of state to make the trip to Egypt.

“No I don’t have any problem with Andre, I think people (outside) created that impression, sometimes we even laugh about it,” he told TV3 Sports.

“In life you don’t know people’s mind, I might talk to you right now but I might not like you but I have to talk to you.

“I see what is in-front of me, I don’t see what is behind me. For me what I see in Andre, I don’t have any problem, but behind I don't know (what he thinks of me) behind.

“Behind he doesn’t know what I also have in mind. But from what I see, he is a positive guy, who knows his job, who is very passionate about his job, who laughs, who motivates people. That is the Andre I know," he concluded.