1 hour ago

Amsterdam-born Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi says that he has no regrets choosing to play for the Black Stars over the Orange of Netherlands.

The 28 year old winger born in Holland switched nationality to play for Ghana when it was obvious that he will never get a look in the Dutch team.

He represented Holland at the youth level but was unable to get a look-in in the main Orange national team.

In 2018, under coach Kwasi Appiah, he switched allegiance to play for Ghanan something which he says he had always wanted to do.

“Oh no, because I had always wanted to play for the Black Stars especially after watching Ghana on the World Cup and African Cup, if you can see the atmosphere," the former CSKA Sofia winger told Angel TV when quizzed if he has regrets playing for the Black Stars.

“With European teams, the atmosphere is a bit different, Africa is something special.

And according to him, it is a dream come true.

“Even a call up to the Black Stars will always come as a surprise because it is exciting to be in there.

"To say I have accomplished my dreams, actually yes because it is always an h0onour to play for your national team,” he added.

The winger made his debut for Ghana in a 5-1 win over Congo during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He has capped 5 times for the Black Stars scoring just once.

Gyasi has in the past played for Aalesund, Telstar, De Graafschap, FC Twente, Heracles Almelo and CSKA Sofia.