4 hours ago

Jeremy Doku joined ambitious French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes in the summer from RSC Anderlecht for a big transfer fee for a teenager.

The talented 18 year old winger who was sought after by some big clubs signed a five year deal with the deal with the French side and the youngster says he has no regrets for joining Stade Rennes.

Speaking in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, 18-year-old winger Jérémy Doku claimed that he does not regret his €26m move to Rennes made in the summer transfer window.

“I did a lot of due diligence, I noted all the positives and it was only then that I made a decision. I knew that I needed to do an intermediary step. It would have been too soon to go a “top club” right now. I still have a lot to learn and Rennes is the ideal place for this.”

Doku is a product of the famed Anderlect academy having began his education at the academy in Neerpede in 2012 before rising through the youth ranks to the first team.

The left footed winger made his debut for the purple and whites in 2018 at the tender age of 16 years with his trickery, skill and pace wowing his admirers

He was born in Belgium to Ghanaian parents and was heavily pursued by Ghana only to make his debut for Belgium last month.

Doku scored a total of 6 goals for Anderlecht and while providing 7 assists in 37 games.