1 hour ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Hon Simon Kwaku Tetteh, has refuted claims he is bribing Assembly Members to support his reappointment.

There were media reports on Tuesday that the Simon Tetteh is moving around the electoral areas and influencing the Assembly Members with money to endorse a statement in an appeal to the President to re-appointed him for the second term.

But in response, the office of the MCE said the report was false.

According to him, it was mastermind by his opponents to who are also lobbying to be appointed as the next MCE of the area.

He said the report was misleading and called on the public to discard it and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

The statement noted that Mr Simeon Tetteh has been one of the most hardworking and competent MCE, the residents of Krobo land have ever had.

It said the Assembly Members believed in him and gave him the 100% endorsement in 2017 and he assumed office, he has competently undertaken marvellous jobs in the Municipality.

Out of a total of 31 Assembly Members, 27 of them led by the Hon Raymond E. K Gborson signed a petition to the Presidency last week, for the reappointment of Simon Tetteh in Akufo-Addo's second term.

"Mr Simeon Kwaku Tetteh, has justified the confidence we reposed in him. He has maintained a cordial and excellent working relationship with the Assembly Members, chefs, queens and the party faithful". Portions of the petition signed the Assembly Members read.

They said, "Until he was nominated MCE in 2017, he was an elected Assembly Member for Nuaso Newtown Electoral Area from 2005 to 2017", adding that "Under, his leadership the municipality witnessed over city (80) projects in the areas of education, security, sanítation, roads, agriculture, markets and the unprecedented extension of electricity to overstretched areas of the municipality".

They continued, "these projects have been completed and are in use whilst others are at various stages of completion. As development agents, we are of the firm belief that if he is allowed to stay on, these projects will be completed to the benefit of all and that will help to boost the image of the party in the municipality."

"Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh has been the best Municipal Chief Executive, we have ever worked with. He has worked hard towards the construction of the Ghana Secondary Critics Support Project currently underway at the Agormanya market, that Is the construction of 188 lockable stores". They said.

They added that "As elected Assembly Members of Lower Manya Krobo, we are grateful to Ghanaians for giving the president a second term to do more. It is on the back of this, we are also asking for a second term for Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh to do more for the good people of Lower Manya Krobo, we promise to give him as the president's nominee a first-round endorsement on the day of his confirmation".

Meanwhile, the Klomahengme, a pressure group on Krobo land and the market women have also added their voice calling on the President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo to reappoint Hon Simon Kweku Tetteh as the MCE of Lower Manya.