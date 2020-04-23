8 minutes ago

Disgruntled Ghana Football Association aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer says he has not heard from his 'good' friend Kurt E.S Okraku since he assumed duty as the GFA President.

The two were in the running for the GFA hot set last year but the Tema Youth President was disqualified from the race at the death.

He has since taken the matter to the Swiss based Court Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to clear his dented image.

"People came into leadership base on a situation. My good friend Kurt Okraku came into power due a situation"he told Asempa Fm.

"Kurt has never called me. I have made overtures to his party members, but I have not heard from him.

"I am not concerned about GFA election. After election, no campaign. I don't think about that. The only thing I can do is to help if I am consulted. So collectively, we can all help push.

"Immediately after the election, they should have closed ranks. They did not open up. I have discussed with George, Nana Yaw and the rest and its same."

Most analyst are of the view that Kurt's win in the marathon GFA Presidential election last year was made possible because Palmer was disqualified and his supporters were convinced to vote for the now GFA President.