Former Asante Kotoko striker Ahmed Simba Toure has poured cold water on rumours linking him with a move to beleaguered Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak.

The striker has recently confirmed he is in talks with some Ghanaian clubs about a possible return to the Ghana Premier League but has now stated that the club in question is not the capital side.

“It’s not true I’m in talks with Hearts of Oak.”

”None of the management has called me yet but I heard the news on social media.” He told Kumasi based Ash FM.

The former Asec Mimosa striker currently plays for Congolese Club AS Vita but has not ruled out making a switch to the capital based club despite having stints with bitter rivals Kotoko whom he has on countless occasions declared love for.

“I’m ever ready to play for the rainbow boys, I am excited the Ghana premier league has bounced back. I will be very happy to play in the league again"

"Soon my contract with AS Vita Club will expire this year.” he added.