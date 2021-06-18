48 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has rubbished reports that he has quit the Black Stars

Having consistently served Ghana with diligence for more than seven years, Atsu has not played for Ghana in the past two years prompting speculations that he has left the team.

Speaking to Mr. Ibrahim Kwarteng, the CEO of Crime Check foundation Christian Atsu has sought to set the records straight.

According to him, he has never said anywhere that he has quit the Black Stars. He explains that he has an understanding with Ghana head coach CK Akonnor and that is why he has recently been out of the team.

“I don’t want to reply to certain things again, when you come out to reply everybody gives their own interpretation. Ask yourself when I said I have stopped the Black Stars, when lots of Ghanaians speak about me, I leave them to talk. The coach visited me at Newcastle and said he wants me to come and play and I explained certain reasons to him and he understood,” Atsu explained.

Atsu's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt ended prematurely after he picked up a hamstring injury during his country's 0-0 stalemate against Cameroon on July 1, 2019.

He was immediately flown to Tyneside for treatment which lasted for over two months.

Atsu has departed Newcastle United after the expiration of his contract and is now a free agent and looking for a club this summer.