3 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he has not retired from football and has opened the door to a possibility of a last hurray at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 36-year-old striker has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamaoah Gyan during his hey days played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two deacdes.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Gyan who has played at more than a dozen AFCON tournaments and three World Cup tournaments in 2006, 2010 and 2014 says he has not hanged his boots.

"I haven't announced my retirement," he said.

"Anything can happen, you know. It's happened before, talking about Cameroon in 1994, with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play in a World Cup."

Asamoah Gyan is the highest scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals having played in three editions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is Ghana's record scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and wants to remain in the game after his official retirement.

Asamoah Gyan recently launched his biography titled Legyandary which was well attended at the plush Kempinski Hotel- Accra.