7 hours ago

The former president, Jerry John Rawlings has issued a disclaimer on some statements purported to have been authored by him on a number of national and international issues including the raging Airbus scandal.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has for instance been directed by the President to investigate the bribery involving some unnamed ex-government officials who illegally benefitted from the purchase of a military aircraft from Airbus.

The bribery scandal has become topical with a number of personalities sharing their thought on the issue.

But the Office of the Former President said statement attributed to him on the airbus saga were not from Mr. Rawlings but “certain unscrupulous persons”.

The former president also denied commenting on the purchase and distribution of ambulances by the government as well as the Malawian election dispute ruling.

Find a statement issued by Mr. Rawlings’ office

FALSE REPORTS ON FORMER PRESIDENT RAWLINGS

It has come to the attention of the office of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic, that certain unscrupulous persons have been putting out statements locally and internationally purportedly authored by him or issued by his office.

We wish to advise members of the public that the former President has issued no statement on the Airbus bribery scandal. The former President has also not commented on the recent distribution of ambulances to constituencies neither has he issued a statement on the Malawian election dispute ruling.

Perpetrators of these falsehoods are warned to desist from such acts.

Members of the public who are unsure of any statement purported to emanate from the former President’s office should please verify such publications on his official Facebook page – https://web.facebook.com/President.J.J.Rawlings – as all official statements are posted there.

Thank you

Issued By:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)