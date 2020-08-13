7 minutes ago

Ghana has been without a continental showpiece since last winning the AFCON title in Libya in 1982.

Since then it has been from one near miss to other as the Black Stars have been at three AFCON finals but have failed to win any of them from 1992,2010 and 2015.

The four-time winners are seeking to end their 38-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

But Black Stars coach Charles Komla Akonnor says he is not thinking about winning the coveted trophy as doing so will put untoward pressure on him and the team.

The former Ghana captain was handed the role after the GFA failed to extend the contract of his former boss Kwasi Appiah and is yet to make his debut as a coach.

As part of his targets given by the FA he is to win the next AFCON title that will be played on the continent and qualify Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with Starr FM, he said, “I don’t want to be keen about winning the Africa Cup of Nations. My main focus is to try as much as I can to improve the team and one’s team improves we will get there”

“We’ve been to the finals couple of times and this means we are not far from it. I have followed the team as a scout and in so many ways so I definitely know what it takes in certain things but I don’t want to be talking about winning the AFCON”

“Targeting AFCON trophy is in a way of putting pressure on myself but of course I will want to achieve success” he said.