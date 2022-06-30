1 hour ago

Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu says he is undecided as to whether to play for Ghana as he has been approached by the Ghana Football Association.

The 21 year old winger was born in Accra but moved to the European country at a tender age where his talent was unearthed.

Amuzu has played on countless occasions for various youth national teams in Belgium (U-19 and U-21) but is yet to be handed a call up by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

"Ghana has already contacted me, but I have not made a decision yet. I will do that later," Amuzu told La Dernière Heure .

He has so far this season scored two goals and provided two assists for Anderlecht in the Jupiler Pro League.

Amuzu came through the youth ranks at Andrelecht and made his senior debut for Belgian giants in a 1–0 win over K.A.S. Eupen in the Jupiler League on 22 December 2017, scoring the match winner.

He is tied to Anderlecht until June 30, 2022.