Popular Ghanaian actor and producer Prince David Osei has opened up about his marriage and how he has flirted with other women but has never had sex with another woman besides his wife.

He revealed this in an interview with Accra 100.5 FM, where he shared details about his personal life and career.

When asked if he had ever cheated on his wife, he said he had only flirted with other women but never slept with any of them.

If you say 'cheat' as in flirting or just entertaining them, I've done that. But if you're talking about actual sex, no, I've never done that.

He said his wife for over a decade, Louisa Nana Ama Asieduaa, was the first and only girlfriend he ever had. According to him, they were both virgins when they met, and he did not touch her for the first four years of their relationship. He said he was focused on his studies and his future, and he did not want any distractions or consequences from having sex.

"My wife tolerates me a lot. She's a very good woman. She's my strong backbone. Funny enough. She's the first girlfriend I ever had. We were both virgins when we met. For the first four years we met, I never touched her.

"The reason was that, because I came from a very humble background, I didn't want anything to jeopardise my future; I just wanted to be great. So, I didn't want anything that would distract me. At a point on campus, some people thought that maybe I wasn't a man. Because anytime she came to my room, nothing happened. I felt like if I had indulged in those things at those early stages, there's always a price to pay for whatever you do.

He said many people were shocked by his decision to stick with his wife even after becoming famous and seeing many beautiful women.