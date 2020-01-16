7 minutes ago

Head coach of Mysterious Ebususa Dwarfs, Robert Asibu has resigned from his post as coach of the side moments after their 2-1 loss to Liberty Professionals.

The Crabs have endured a torrid run in the Ghana Premier League losing all four matches under the watch of the experienced gaffer.

Mr. Robert Asibu tendered in his resignation to the club's management few minutes after Liberty Professionals' come from behind victory over his team.

He has failed to steer the club clear of the relegation places after just four matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Dwarfs have lost all four matches in the Ghana Premier League thus far and after taking the lead in their match day four encounter against Liberty Professionals at home watched on helplessly as the relentless Liberty Professionals came from behind to win the game deep into injury time.

Supporters of the club threatened him that they do not want him in charge of the team during their next game.

According to the coach, supporters of the club want to destroy his life as some of them have been attacking him spiritually and physically.

“The supporters wanted to destroy my life. Some of them attack me spiritually and physically and I can lose my life as a result so I have decided to resign and be a free man,” Asibu told Otec FM.

According to the gaffer he has sacrificed a lot for the crabs but he is now fed up and has decided to call it quits.

“I have sacrificed a lot for the club and I think enough is enough. This is because the personal hatred was unprecedented. Some of them always want us to lose so that they can achieve their agenda. If I die today because of Dwarfs, it is my family that will suffer.

“I have never regretted taking this decision because coaches are hired and fired. I qualify to work anywhere with my license so any club that will be willing to support me so I’m ready to join another club in future,” he added.

The Crabs will now face wounded Asante Kotoko who have been banned from using the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at a yet to be determined venue.