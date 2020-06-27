15 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Daniel Gozar has confirmed that several South African top-flight clubs are interested in his services ahead of the 2020/21 PSL season.

The 26-year old forward has been in great goal scoring form for championship side Free State Stars since joining them last summer from Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC.

Gozar has scored Eleven(11) goals and provided six(6) assists in the 27 games he has played so before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which brought all football activities to a halt in the Rainbow nation.

The current good form of the former Ashgold forward has been a source of worry to his club Free State Stars who are resigned to losing their priced asset to top flight clubs, especially with his contract running out next month.

Reports from the South African media indicate that a host of clubs in the PSL are keen on the services of the Ghanaian attacker and a move in the summer transfer window is now imminent.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaian sports portal SWG, Gozar confirmed that he has offers on the table but everything is in the hands of his agent who is working very hard for him.

“Yes is true, I have several offers, but I cannot say anything yet as my agent is handling my transfer stuff. It has been a great year for me at Free State Stars and I am happy we can at least make the top six play off.” the in-form attacker disclosed.