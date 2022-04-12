1 hour ago

Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan says that any call up to the senior national team must be based on merit and not because he is Asamoah Gyan.

There have been calls by some Ghanaians for the inclusion of the player who will turn 37 years on November 22 this year.

The 36 year old striker has been without a club since leaving Legon Cities last season after an injury ravaged stint with the Ghana Premier League side.

Asamoah Gyan also last played for the Black Stars at the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Despite being Ghana's all time top scorer and the African player with the most goals at the World Cup a place in the team to Qatar may be a bridge too far for Gyan.

"Since I've not hanged my boots from football I think I have to earn a call-up to the national team. If I have a club and performing at the highest level then why not?" Gyan told Peace FM's Kwame Sefa Kayi.

"I have to earn it and not because I'm the highest top scorer for the Black Stars so I can just wake up and join camp. No, it doesn't work like that" he said.