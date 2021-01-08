23 minutes ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah will soon appear on the Delay Show, a popular entertainment program hosted by Deloris Frimpong-Manso.

As it now stands, the Hon Ahenkorah appears to be leading Twitter trends after he snatched some ballot papers during the dissolution of Ghana's Seventh Parliament Wednesday night.

In a tweet to react to Ahenkorah’s ‘display’, Delay said she wanted to interview the Tema West lawmaker.

"I have to interview Carlos Ahenkorah", the tweet read.

I have to interview Carlos Ahenkorah 🤔

— delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) January 7, 2021

Delay is known for her high-profile interviews which are characterized by controversial and persistent questioning.