Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah will soon appear on the Delay Show, a popular entertainment program hosted by Deloris Frimpong-Manso.

As it now stands, the Hon Ahenkorah appears to be leading Twitter trends after he snatched some ballot papers during the dissolution of Ghana's Seventh Parliament Wednesday night.

In a tweet to react to Ahenkorah’s ‘display’, Delay said she wanted to interview the Tema West lawmaker.

"I have to interview Carlos Ahenkorah", the tweet read.

Delay is known for her high-profile interviews which are characterized by controversial and persistent questioning.