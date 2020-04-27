2 hours ago

Former Ghana Black Stars coach, Goran 'Plavi' Stevanovic says it was an honour to be given the opportunity to coach the senior men's national team of Ghana.

He says he misses Ghana and will not think twice to say yes to a second coming as coach of Ghana as he has an unfinished business.

The Serbian trainer was appointed coach of the Black Stars on the 1st February 2011 after signing a two year contract with Ghana.

After barely 14 months into his two year contract he was fired as he failed to guide the Black Stars to win the Afcon 2012 after being eliminated by Zambia at the semi- final stage.

"I have really miss Ghana and I use to talk to some of the players like Michael Essien,Sulley Muntari,Asamoah Gyan,Kwadwo Asamoah,John Painstil,Dede Ayew and John Mensah" he told Ashh Fm.

"I will not hesitate even a second to say "Yes" when given opportunity again to coach the Black stars because I feel I have unfinished business with the team, there is something I started that I couldn't finish and will be very happy to coach the Black stars again in future."he said.

He is currently the manager of China League Two club Qingdao Jonoon.