9 hours ago

The former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Constituency and ex-Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Roads and Transport, Samuel Ayeh-Paye says he has been maltreated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for years.

According to him, he has been making personal sacrifices for the party without receiving any compensation.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, he narrated a couple of selfless acts he had to do for the party without being remunerated for his effort.

“It’s my party! I love it to the extent that I won two consecutive elections while the party was in opposition. But when my party came to power, I never got the support from my party and the government to retain the seat. I don’t get paid or anything. Not even fuel. I buy my own fuel and I maintain my own vehicle, but I do it for the love of the party” Mr. Ayeh-Paye bemoaned.

He reminisced about how one of the founding fathers of the party, the late Albert Adu Boahen, was never given any position within the party and finally died leaving no wealth after investing all his money in the development of the NPP.

Despite not being treated fairly, the former MP reprimanded independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi for his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the just-ended Ejisu by-election.

“Definitely, not all of us are going to have it smoothly in the party. But you, Aduomi, are a Deputy Minister not any mere Ministry but the Ministry for Roads and Highways.

“You had the opportunity to lobby for projects in Ejisu because of your position. You were able to pay contractors. So sometimes when they talk like this, some of us sit back and tell ourselves, what should we say?” Mr. Aye-Paye quizzed.