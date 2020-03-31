2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko player and Fifa Intermediary Yussif Chibsa has refuted claims he is the brain behind Sogne Yecouba's refusal to exten for Kotoko.

Yecouba and Kotoko have been entangled in a long standing dispute over contract extension, for which the striker is being blamed for dragging his feet.

Chibsa who is the CEO of Club consults has also been accused of having a sweetheart deal with the player to the detriment of Kotoko.

But the former National star says nothing of that sort has happened, claiming his innocence about Yecouba's uninspiring attitude towards a new deal with kotoko.

"It’s true Songne Yacouna has join my consult Club Consult Limited but the player has his own local managers Mr Jantuah and Alhaji who has the power on the player to negotiate with Asante Kotoko, he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Ash M.

"It's not true I Yusif Chibasah doesn't want Yacouba to renew contract and I haven't stopped him to stay at Asante Kotoko."

He revealed a role he played to get the player a 5000 foreign deal for which Kotoko reected

"Club Consult's mandate is to see the player get foreign contract, Chibsa said.

"I got contract of $50,000 for Asante Kotoko talisman Songne Yacouba but the management of Asante Kotoko said the money small that time it left with the player 3 month contract with Asante Kotoko.

"I have never had any discussion about Yacouba and kotoko any discussion about Yacouba's contract and negotiations is the local managers who is in charge of that."