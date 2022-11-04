59 minutes ago

Former Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan says he hopes the Black Stars of Ghana will glitter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has been placed in a difficult group H where they will play Portugal, Uruguay and Korea in the group stages.

According to Annan, he hopes the team does well as they have some exceptional players but admits that they must play above themselves to exceed the feat chalked at the 2010 FIFA World Cup where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

Anthony Annan was part of the 2010 team that lost to Uruguay in the quarter-final stage on penalties.

Ghana caused a stir when they surprised everyone to reach the quarter finals in 2010 but the only surviving player from that generation is captain Andre Ayew.

“We basically have a new set of players with knowledge of the task ahead. They have to put up their best to go beyond what we did or reach the same level that we reached in 2010. I hope and believe that they will do it.”

“I can see that they have a good team. Partey is there, Kudus has been doing amazing and all the other players. They have to put their heads together and they have to know that this is the time they have to show themselves to the world that they are able to do anything”.

The former Hearts ace was capped 60 times by Ghana scoring twice.