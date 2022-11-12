36 minutes ago

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes Ghana has a lot of players who are currently on form and playing well for their various clubs and envisages they will carry their scintillating club form to the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is yet to officially announce its 26-man squad list for the tournament in Qatar with that expected to be done on Monday.

He says he has been seeing a lot Ghanaian players play well in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League and expects these players to transfer that performance to Qatar for the Black Stars.

"We will. Watching our players now they are all in top form and this is the time I have been seeing Ghanaians playing in the Champions League and the Europa League," he told Joy Sports.

“That means they are doing well and I hope they will take the same form to Qatar,” he added.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.