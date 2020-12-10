3 hours ago

Injury stricken Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey is itching to make a return for Arsenal after his latest injury set back.

The midfielder returned to the Arsenal line up for their crunch game against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs for the first time since getting injured on November 8 but did not complete the game when he suffered an injury on the stroke of half time.

Partey suffered a thigh injury in their game against Tottenham Hotspurs after suffering a similar injury against Aston Villa.

The player posted a message on his Instagram page of how he misses playing for Arsenal and hopes to make a return soon.

"Being part of the Arsenal family is something incredible for me, since the day I arrived I have felt so supported. The coach had a great influence in my decision to join this team and even though we had some bad results I know we are building something good together. I have had the bad luck to suffer an injury but I hope I can play again soon and fight for this team ⚽️♥️"

http://