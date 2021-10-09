5 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac says he hopes that Jordan Ayew's long goal drought will come to an end this afternoon when the Black Stars face the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The 30 year old Ghanaian striker is not only having a dry spell for the Black Stars of Ghana but also for club side Crystal Palace.

He has failed to hit the back of the net for the Black Stars since doing so in the CAF AFCON qualifiers on 28th March 2021 against Sao Tome and Principe.

He was tipped as the heir apparent to legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan but has failed to live up to the billing with a paltry 18 goals scored in 69 matches.

Speaking on Friday evening ahead of the Zimbabwe match, the Serbian trainer says strikers can have dry spells in front of the post but hopes Jordan Ayew ends his very soon.

"This is something very common for goal scorers. Sometimes they have some crises and find it difficult to score goals but we are here to support our player and it is important for him to have our support and to understand this is a team game."

"So it is important to score goals and sometimes you assist , and we have few other strikers in the team and we believe we can make this work and I hope that his goal drought will probably end tomorrow" he said.