New coach of Accra Great Olympics Yaw Preko has vowed to beat neighbours Accra Hearts of Oak and claim all the bragging rights when the two sides clash in the Ghana Premier League match day 11 tie this Saturday.

Yaw Preko has teamed up with Great Olympics legend Godwin Attram as his assistant not long ago replacing the ailing Annor Walker.

Since taking charge of the club, Yaw Preko has overseen two game a win against Inter Allies and also a drawn game against league leaders Karela United.

The former Hearts of Oak assistant coach during the reign of Kenichi Yatshuhashi says he has no sentiments for his former side and is looking forward to an entertaining game between both teams on Saturday but expects his side to take all three points.

“I am doing a professional job so my focus is on Olympics 100 %. I am concentrating on my job here because this is where I am getting paid not at Hearts. I have to be professional and do my job well."

“I want to see a beautiful game on Saturday and I want my players to come to the party and perform very well and hopefully we will get all the three points."

Great Olympics are currently 7th on the Ghana Premier League table after 10 games with the Accra Derby set to take place on Saturday 30th January, 2021 at the Ohene Gyan Stadium.