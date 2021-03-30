1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku believes his stint with Algerian giants USM Algiers will be a huge success.

The porcupine warriors sold their prized asset to the Algerian side in the last transfer window for a reported transfer fee of 400,000 euros.

Kwame Opoku was an integral player for Kotoko as he had notched eight goals across all competitions.

Often times Ghanaian players struggle to settle in North Africa as their contracts are mostly terminated for poor form but the former Kotoko ace believes his story will be different.

“USM Alger is one of the biggest clubs in Algeria and being a big club, they will be judged with trophies”

“I think it is their aim to win the league so with my inclusion we are praying things will be okay so I can help the team to achieve their target”

“If it is their aim to win the league, with my addition I believe God will help us to win it” he told Wontumi FM.

Kwame Opoku joined Kotoko from lower tier side Nkoranza Warriors in the 2019/2020 season.

He recently earned a debut call up to the senior national team the Black Stars and started in the AFCON qualifier against South Africa in Johannesburg.