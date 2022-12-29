1 hour ago

Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed says he hopes to be an inspiration to the next generation of young ones from Nima where he has been made an ambassador.

The Ajax star was named an ambassador for his neighborhood Nima, a suburb of Accra following his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nima for all the good things that comes out of the community has been tinged with all forms of vices, crimes among several others but the Ghana midfielder has defied all the odds to emerge from the dark clouds of Nima to the zenith of his career.

“I am overwhelmed for the kind gesture & to be an ambassador for Nima. With the social vices it’s tagged of, I found passion that I continue to harness in football," he tweeted.

“May this inspire the next generation to be better than us,” he added.

The midfielder was on a short break after Ghana's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he was the guest of several outfits and also the recipient of merit awards.

Kudus Mohammed scored twice in Ghana's only win against Korea earning Ghana all three points in the 3-2 victory.

He also earned Ghana a penalty which was missed by Black Stars captain Andre Ayew as Ghana lost 2-0 to Uruguay and crashed out of the competition.

The ajax midfielder also provided the assist for Andre Ayew's equalizer against Portugal and was the stand-out player for the Black Stars.

The talented midfielder has been linked with a move away from Ajax with several clubs interested in him.

The Dutch Eredivisie will resume on January 6th, 2023 as his Ajax side face NEC away from home on 8th January 2023.