Sista Afia has dared MTN Hitmaker season 6 winner, Freda Rymz, to insult her the same way she did in her ‘Point of Correction’ diss song whenever they meet face to face.

Freda on May 10, 2020, released ‘Point Of Correction’, her second diss song to Sista Afia.

But from all indications, the ‘Weather No' hitmaker after listening to that particular song which contains damning allegations and insults leveled against her appears offended.

Among several claims, she has been accused of having sexual relations with the likes of Shatta Wale, Bisa Kdei, and Medikal in the song.

Meanwhile, in a back and forth on Twitter, the singer said Freda should be prepared for the worst whenever they meet physically.

She wrote: “I hope all these insults when u see me u will get that confidence to say it to my face.”

Freda quickly replied with “Oh please, you can’t do shit #aberewa”

Sista Afia is also vexed about the fact that Freda forced her way into the ongoing rap battle between Eno Barony and herself.

Freda joined the ongoing beef between Eno Barony and Sista Afia after the two initially dissed each other with raps from each camp.